Carl Walter “Butch” Lane, 76, of 1203 Beers Road, Ulster, Pa., passed away Saturday evening June 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family, following declining health.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the East Smithfield Methodist Church with the Rev. Lavern Jackson officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave., Suite 902, NY, NY 10018 (hdsa.org) in memory of Carl Walter Lane.
