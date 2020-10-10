Ellen Cron, 85, of Sayre, Pa. passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 with her family at her side following a brief illness with cancer.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service honoring Ellen’s life to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa. Interment will immediately follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The family will provide flowers and suggests that contributions may be directed to the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Committee, Attention: David DeKay, in Ellen’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.