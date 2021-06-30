A Celebration of Life Service for Jan Beck and his beloved wife, Janice Beck, was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, opening with scriptures from Matthew 5:4 and John 3:16, followed by words of comfort for family and friends. The pastor shared memories from their son Jan. The Becks’ daughter, Meredith, shared thoughts and memories, followed by words from their son-in-law, Eric, read by his son, Alex. The grandchildrens’ memories were shared by the pastor, followed by many in attendance sharing times spent with the Becks, and the message from the pastor. Their grandson, Alex, read a poem titled, “Psalm of Life,” which was one of Dr. Beck’s favorites that he would use when going into surgery, speaking with his residents, or just sharing with family and friends.
The service closed with all praying Psalm 23 and the pastor speaking of Dr. Beck’s military service prior to honors being accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard. Sergeant of Arms and chaplain, Mike Guilford. Firing Squad, Bob White, Bill Douglas, Larry Parks, and Mark Stoker. Color Guard, Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Rain Jones, and Elizabeth Wagner. Bugler, Don Barber.