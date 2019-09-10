Friends and family of Mary Josephine (DeSano) Maffei, 87, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
