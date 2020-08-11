Suzanne M. Yanuzzi, 53, of South Waverly, died on August 8, 2020, after the most courageous and hard fought battle with ovarian cancer, at home surrounded by family, her most favorite place to be.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 face masks are mandatory along with social distancing.
Yanuzzi’s Restaurant will be closed from Monday, Aug. 10 through Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com