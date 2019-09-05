Family and friends of Hugh H. Baird, of Centerville, Mass., longtime resident of Binghamton, N.Y., and a native of Sayre, Pa., may call on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon. Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hugh’s name to the Watkins Glen Motor Racing Research Council, Inc. DBA International Motor Racing Research Center, 610 South Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891, https://www.racingarchives.org/support-the-imrrc/overview/.