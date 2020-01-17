A celebration of life for Pearl A. Stermer, 83, of Waverly will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the J.E. Hallett Fire Company, 94 William Donnelly Industrial Parkway, Waverly, N.Y.
Burial will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Pearl’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.