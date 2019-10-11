Jack W. Hakes, 84, of Sayre passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, Pa.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 38 Route 34, Waverly, N.Y., and burial followed in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa., where military honors were accorded.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Office of Accounting, Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
