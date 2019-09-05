Family and friends of Joanne G. Rockwell, 77, of Athens, may call Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.
A private burial service and interment will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Victory Church, 645 East Main St., Troy, PA 16947.