A Mass of Christian Burial for James Joseph “Jim” Walsh III, 75, of Waverly, was held Friday, February 21, 2020 at Saint James Catholic Church in Waverly with Rev. Fr. Jeffrey Galens, pastor, as celebrant. Assisting at the altar was Deacon Mike Donovan. Instrumentalist and vocalist was Leslie Damiano. Special music was performed by trombonist, Adam Meyers. The First Reading
was given by Aaron Myers. The Second Reading was offered by David Wilkinson. Reading of the Gospel and Prayers of the Faithful was offered by Deacon Mike Donovan. Presentation of the Gifts was by Ann Walsh and Patricia Wilkinson. Words of Remembrance were shared by Christine Meyers. Interment was in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors. Members of the Rifle Squad were: Don Hunt, Tom Miller, Jim Smith and Gerald Beatty. Color Guard members were Dan Eiklor, Marc Stroker and Tom Chamberlain. Service Chaplain was Larry Parks. Bugler was Don Barber. Pallbearers were James, Michael and Mason Walsh, John Ryan, Aaron and Alex Meyers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.