Very well attended graveside services for Gina Worthington Evans, 57, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Scranton were held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with scriptures from John 3:16 and John 5:24. The pastor then shared of Gina’s life and how she lived a life of kindness, generosity, and that a person that gave as much to others as Gina did will never go out. The pastor recalled a song from years ago, “Brighten the Corner Where You Are” and Gina did that wherever she went and had the ability to make anyone’s day better just with her smile. Many shared memories of their time spent with Gina followed by the pastor sharing that everyone there and many others were better people for having Gina in their lives, followed by prayer.
During the committal, Pastor Linda shared Rev. 14 and John 14, shared the committal prayer, and closed with a poem, “She is Gone” that those present should not just focus on that Gina’s earthly home is no longer present but that her desire would be for all to smile, open your eyes, love and go on. Pallbearers were her daughter, Stephanie Evans, sons, Keith W. Evans and Casey Evans, and family members, Jeremy Worthington, Mason White, and Keith E. Evans. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Gateway Commons following the burial and committal.