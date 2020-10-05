Gilbert Louis Nelson died unexpectedly after achieving his third perfect bowling game Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, at the age of 61.
Calling hours are Monday, October 5, from 5-7 pm at Allen-Manzer in Spencer, New York, followed by a private funeral service. Masks and social distance required. Gil will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in Van Etten, at a later date. The family will host a Celebration of Life held at his sister’s on Saturday, October 10th at noon.
Contributions in memory of Gil may be made to the American Heart Assoc., Community Fire, or a charity of meaning to you and Gil.