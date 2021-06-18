A Memorial Mass for Joseph (Joey) S. Cheresnowsky, 62, of Athens Township, Pa., who passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, will be held on Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Burial will be held immediately after the service in the Ukrainian Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joey’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.