Family and friends of Daniel N. Ellis, 69, of Nichols, N.Y., are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Dan’s life on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, with Pastor Bill Prentice officiating. Dan will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
Following the service, a luncheon and time of sharing will be held at the Nichols American Legion. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Veteran Memorial Park, c/o Nichols American Legion Post 6824, 119 Dean St., Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Daniel N. Ellis.