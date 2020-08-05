Lawrence A. “Larry” Beeman, 79, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Beeman’s Restaurant, 1356 Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. The family requests that you follow current CDC guidelines. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
