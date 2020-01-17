Family and friends of Irene M. Keenan, 94, of Nichols are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.
Interment will be held in the Tioga Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution the Nichols United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 59-1 Main St., Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Irene M. Keenan.