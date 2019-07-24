The family of David Walsh Brubaker, 78, of Hillcrest Drive, Towanda, Pa., will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, Pa., with full honors accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, La Societe Des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux Voiture Locale No. 549 and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Agnes School, 102 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Locale No. 549 40 et 8 Nursing Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 14, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of David Walsh Brubaker.
