Surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him, Tim Lounsbury, 63, of Smithboro went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
A memorial service and celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A livestream of Tim’s memorial service can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/tim-lounsbury.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Center Fire Dept., P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Tim Lounsbury.