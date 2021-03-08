A well-attended funeral service for Reverend Roland Kenneth Romig, 78, of Sayre, Pa. was held Thursday, March 4th 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sayre Baptist Church with Reverend Robert Nacci, pastor, officiating.
Instrumentalist for the service was Mrs. Mannie Nacci. Interment was in the Geyer Cemetery, Jackson Township, Snyder County, Pa. Thursday afternoon. Pallbearers were; Jeffrey Romig, Jonathan Romig, Carter Romig, Kenneth McNett, Daniel Heckert IV, Maddox Sparks, Oscar Sparks, Ella Heckert, David Romig, and Andrew Romig. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.