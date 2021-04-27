James R. Cole, 86, left the Sayre Health Center to join his Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 23, 2021.
A brief graveside service will be held at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., on Wednesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. Following this, at 1 p.m., friends and family are invited to celebrate Jim’s life during a memorial service held at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church located at 104 South Main St. in Athens. This service will be officiated by Bob Meredith, Rich Rose, and Mark Meredith. For those who are unable to attend the memorial, a livestream option will be available on the Greater Valley Assembly of God YouTube page.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the North Rome Christian School, 3376 North Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of James R. Cole.
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre, Pa., is assisting the Cole family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.