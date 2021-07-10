Cheryl K. Bailey, 63, of 129 Lee Lane, Wysox, Pa., passed away Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852 in memory of Cheryl K. Bailey.
