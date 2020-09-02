Arlene R. Bean, 83, of Waverly, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Sayre Personal Care Home.
A memorial service and celebration of Arlene’s life will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Wavelry, N.Y. Arlene will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Chemung Cemetery.
Following the graveside services a luncheon and time of sharing memories will be held at Round Top. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, N.Y. 14892