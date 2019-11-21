A funeral service for Marilyn L. Gillette, 67, of Hornbrook, Pa., will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 9 Reservoir Road, Pawling, NY 12564 in Marilyn’s memory.
