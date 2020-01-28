A time of calling for Beverly J. Russell, 85, of Waverly was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Beverly’s life and military service was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating. Full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Gerald Beatty, Jim Smith, Tom Miller, Bob White, Bill Douglas, Don Hunt and Larry Parks as firing squad, Dan Eiklor as color guard, and Mike Guilford as sergeant of arms and chaplain.
Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to the American Cancer Society.
