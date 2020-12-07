A graveside committal service for Jean Ann Babcock, 84, a longtime resident of Athens and Sayre, PA was held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. with Pastor Melinda Artman of the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre, PA officiating. A memorial service honoring Jean will be announced in the Spring of 2021. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.