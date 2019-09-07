A very well-attended Celebration of Life Service for Joanne G. Rockwell, 77, of Athens, Pa. was held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Lowery Funeral Home, Athens. The Rev. John Wile officiated the service with Joanne’s son, Gene and daughter, Lolli, speaking of behalf of the family. During the service, a song requested by her husband, Lyle, “Two Teardrops” was played in remembrance of their marriage of 58 years. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. The family hosted a post funeral dinner at the Grille following the service.