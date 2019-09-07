A very well-attended Celebration of Life Service for Joanne G. Rockwell, 77, of Athens, Pa. was held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Lowery Funeral Home, Athens. The Rev. John Wile officiated the service with Joanne’s son, Gene and daughter, Lolli, speaking of behalf of the family. During the service, a song requested by her husband, Lyle, “Two Teardrops” was played in remembrance of their marriage of 58 years. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. The family hosted a post funeral dinner at the Grille following the service.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Most Popular
-
'It was unbelievable:' Benefit raises nearly $25,000 for family of Austin Streeter
-
Ulster man arrested after allegedly attacking woman, threatening to burn house down
-
Arrest made in Nichols armed bank robbery
-
Athens Township Police investigating armed robbery at local smoke shop
-
Stepping up for one of our own
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!