A well-attended graveside service for Marikay Buiniskis was celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the North Barton Cemetery, Lockwood, N.Y. Pastor Tyson Wahl of Crossroads Family Ministries officiated. Daughter-in-law Courtney Buiniskis gave the eulogy.
After the service, the family greeted friends at a luncheon held at Kinsman Hall in Athens Township.
Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Marikay’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.