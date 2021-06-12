Don Knolles of Sheshequin, Pa., passed Sept. 27, 2020 in the Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1926 to Harry F. and Ruth Abrams Knolles.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sheshequin Cemetery, Sheshequin Road, Ulster, Pa., with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Military honors will be accorded. The family requests that casual comfortable attire be worn.
