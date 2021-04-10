Stephen Richard Wren Sr. of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling was held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Stephen’s life was held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York, where Pastor Cindy Schulte shared scripture and memories.
