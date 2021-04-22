A Celebration of Life Service was held for Neil T. Coy, 80, of Athens, Pa. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m.
The service began with many brothers from the Masons honoring him with a service. Following the Mason service, Pastor Tyson Wahl opened with prayer and shared Neil’s obituary. He then opened the service for a time of memories and many of Neil’s family and friends shared memories of time spent with Neil. The Pastor then shared scriptures, the message, and closed with a prayer.
Military honors were accorded by the Air Force Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Mike Guilford, Color Guard; Charles Zimmer, Dan Eiklor, and Tom Chamberlain, Firing Squad: Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Don Hunt, Bob White, and Larry Parks, and Bugler; Don Barber.
Burial will be private at a later time.