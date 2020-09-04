Anna Mary Regan, nee Elinski, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 31, 2020 at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy, N.Y. She was 102 years old.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave. Sayre, Pa. Interment will follow in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Anne M. Regan.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.