Stephen P. Belles, Sr., 73, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Followed by private burial services.
Burial will be in Barton Cemetery, Barton, New York.
Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831 or to Guthrie Hospice.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.