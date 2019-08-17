The family of James Keith Davidson will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. Burial will immediately follow in St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keith’s name to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.