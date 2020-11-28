Sarah M. Baker, 81, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
A time of calling will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Sarah's life will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Belfast, New York next to her husband, George at the convenience of the family.