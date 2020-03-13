Pauline M. Chamberlain, 83, of Waverly passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
A well-attended of calling was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating. Burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
