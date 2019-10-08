Family and friends of Margaret I. Acla, 93, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.
Those wishing to send flowers, express memories or condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.