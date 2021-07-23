Friends and family of Karen Talada Cooley, who passed on April 1, and James “Butch” Talada, who passed on June 8, are invited to a celebration of their lives on July 24 at the Grille at the Train Station in Sayre. Anyone wishing to visit with the family or remember Karen and Butch are welcome to join any time between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.