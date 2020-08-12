Georgianna Mae “Georgia” (Dence) Jackson, daughter of the late Chester and Emeline (Belcher) Dence, went home to be with her Lord in Heaven, on Friday, July 31, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. with Pastor Chris Gray officiating.
Anyone wishing to contribute to Georgia’s end of life expenses may do so by designating a gift to the Greater Valley Assembly of God Benevolence Fund, 104 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.