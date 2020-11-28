A piece of our hearts ascended to heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020, with the peaceful passing of our patriarch, Robert Wesley Talada, 86, of 165 Fourth Street, Athens, Pa., surrounded by his loving family at his home.
To celebrate his life, all are welcome to attend an outdoor graveside service at Tioga Point Cemetery on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded.
Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa..
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa., 18848. The family is indebted to the caring and compassionate caregivers that this very worthy organization has provided.
