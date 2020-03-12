A very well attended Celebration of Life Service was held for Reva M. Cardi, 82, of Athens, Pa. were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service sharing memories of Reva’s strength, courage, determination, love of family, and friends and her nature to care about all she met. Her daughter, Linda, wrote a letter that was read by her brother, Jerry, on behalf of the family. Several songs were played during the service, “That Sounds Like Home to Me”, “In the Garden,” and “Knowing You’ll Be There” closed out the service. All in attendance shared Psalm 23 and the Pastor closed out the service with the committal and prayer.