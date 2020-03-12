A very well attended Celebration of Life Service was held for Reva M. Cardi, 82, of Athens, Pa. were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service sharing memories of Reva’s strength, courage, determination, love of family, and friends and her nature to care about all she met. Her daughter, Linda, wrote a letter that was read by her brother, Jerry, on behalf of the family. Several songs were played during the service, “That Sounds Like Home to Me”, “In the Garden,” and “Knowing You’ll Be There” closed out the service. All in attendance shared Psalm 23 and the Pastor closed out the service with the committal and prayer.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!