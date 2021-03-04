The Rev. Roland Kenneth Romig, age 78, of Sayre, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sayre Baptist Church, 221 North Elmer Ave., Sayre, with the Rev. Robert Nacci, pastor, officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Guyer Cemetery, Jackson Township, Snyder County, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home in Sayre.
