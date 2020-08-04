Basil Leonard “Lee” Searjeant passed away on July 11 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He had celebrated his 88th birthday on May 13.
A memorial service to honor Lee’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Benjamin Lentz officiating.
Those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lee’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.