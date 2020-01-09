The family of Lynford “Lyn” G. Wilson would like to invite everyone to participate in a celebration of life – in Lyn’s words, “funerals are way too sad and mopey!” – on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the South Waverly Borough Hall located at 2523 Pennsylvania Ave., South Waverly, Pa., with his pastor, Dan Walker, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., with the celebration of his life to begin at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Lyn would appreciate memorial donations to either the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.