Family and friends of Phelan Hill, 39, of New Braunfels, Texas, and formerly of Smithboro, N.Y., are invited to attend a period of visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, N.Y. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Owego Church of the Nazarene.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Flowers will be provided by the family and they ask that memorial contributions be directed to help the Owego Nazarene Teen Ministry Program, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY 13827.