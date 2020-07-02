A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world A brighter, better place It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate and remember the special life of Gerald G. “Jerry” Corbin, 78, of Sayre, Pa on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St.,Nichols.
Pastor Larry Jennings, of the Warren Center Baptist Church officiated. Services opened with a special song by Lois and Terry Gray titled “ Through It All” Pastor Jennings reflected on Jerry’s life and the love he had for his family. Fond memories were shared by Jerry’s granddaughter and friends. The song “When I walk into Heaven” was sun by Lois and Terry Gray. A message of Hope was shared by Pastor Jennings.
Interment and prayers of committal followed in the Darling Cemetery with military honors presented by the VFW Post 6824 and the Owego VFW Post 1371. Taps was performed by Seth Roshak and Jeanine Callear. Amazing Grace was played on the bagpipes by George Whyte. Gale Bowen, Barry Bowen, Fred Wheaton, Kurt Manchester, Brian Rogers, David Thetga and Walt Finch served as honorary pallbearer.
Following the service a luncheon and time of sharing was held at the North Orwell Hall. Those unable to attend may share memories by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com