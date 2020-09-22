Daniel Joseph Hackett, 64, of McDonough, N.Y., formerly of Towanda Township, Pa., passed away at his home Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 following declining health
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral
Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, Pa. with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda according full military honors.
