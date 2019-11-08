Friends and family of Joseph J. Swigonski, 87, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Joseph will be laid to rest at the Epiphany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor towards a scholarship at Tioga Central School. As the details are finalized, please direct funds to Milissa Stubbs, 2751 NE 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064.
