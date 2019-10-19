Family and friends of William A. “Bill” Strong, 81, of Tioga Center, N.Y. (Route 17C, Barton), are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, Oct. 21 from 4-8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
A funeral service and celebration of his life will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ben Baker officiating. Interment and prayers of committal will follow in the Tioga Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Central Booster Club, P.O. Box 241, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of William A. “Bill” Strong.