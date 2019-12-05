A celebration of the life of Christine L. Peterson, 86, of Chemung will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Adam Hatfield and Robert Strobel officiating and luncheon to follow.
Burial will be held in Chemung Cemetery, next to her loving husband Clair Peterson, at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be held in Chemung Cemetery, next to her loving husband Clair Peterson, at the convenience of the family.