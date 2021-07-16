Joseph Louis Mint, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Following the celebration of life Mass, a reception will follow at Tomasso’s, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, N.Y., from 12-3 p.m.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.